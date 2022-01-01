North Haven restaurants you'll love

North Haven restaurants
Toast
  /
  North Haven

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try North Haven restaurants

Shoreline Diner

345 Boston post road, Guilford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$14.95
(GF/E/S) Triple decker BLT with mayo and our house roasted turkey
Tempeh BLT Club$16.50
(S) "bacon", lettuce, tomato & "mayo"
Buttermilk Pancakes
(D/E)
Epicurean Feast

60 Middletown Ave, North Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Breakfast Wrap
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
ICE CREAM

Moon Rise Cafe

2 Broadway, North Haven

Avg 4.8 (811 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Omelette Sandwich$5.95
2 eggs, spinach, olives, pepper/onion mix, pepperjack cheese, buffalo ranch on sourdough bread
Bagel$2.45
Choice of plain, wheat, cheddar, everything, or Jalapeno cheddar toasted ,with cream cheese, butter, or just the way it is.
Tuscan Delight$5.95
2 eggs, pepperjack cheese, grilled peppers, onions, buffalo ranch on Tuscan bread
