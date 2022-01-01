North Haven restaurants you'll love
Shoreline Diner
345 Boston post road, Guilford
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$14.95
(GF/E/S) Triple decker BLT with mayo and our house roasted turkey
|Tempeh BLT Club
|$16.50
(S) "bacon", lettuce, tomato & "mayo"
|Buttermilk Pancakes
(D/E)
Epicurean Feast
60 Middletown Ave, North Haven
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
|Breakfast Wrap
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
|French Fries
|$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
ICE CREAM
Moon Rise Cafe
2 Broadway, North Haven
|Popular items
|Green Omelette Sandwich
|$5.95
2 eggs, spinach, olives, pepper/onion mix, pepperjack cheese, buffalo ranch on sourdough bread
|Bagel
|$2.45
Choice of plain, wheat, cheddar, everything, or Jalapeno cheddar toasted ,with cream cheese, butter, or just the way it is.
|Tuscan Delight
|$5.95
2 eggs, pepperjack cheese, grilled peppers, onions, buffalo ranch on Tuscan bread