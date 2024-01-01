Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in North Haven

Go
North Haven restaurants
Toast

North Haven restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Shoreline Diner

345 Boston post road, Guilford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$11.00
(GF/D/E/N) savory frosting, candied carrot
More about Shoreline Diner
Consumer pic

 

J Roo's Restaurant - North Haven

243 State St, North Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
***Carrot Cake$0.00
More about J Roo's Restaurant - North Haven
Item pic

 

State Street Cafe - North Haven - 346 State Street

346 State Street, North Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NEW- CARROT CAKE PANCAKES TOGO$19.99
Fluffy Sweet Potato Pancakes (4) Topped with our Sweet & Creamy Cheese Topping & Garnished with carrots, walnuts and drizzled Vanilla. Served with Our House Bourbon Maple Syrup
More about State Street Cafe - North Haven - 346 State Street

Browse other tasty dishes in North Haven

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Cheesecake

Chips And Salsa

Clam Chowder

Croissants

Spinach Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near North Haven to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Guilford

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1444 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston