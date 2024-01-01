Carrot cake in North Haven
North Haven restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Shoreline Diner
Shoreline Diner
345 Boston post road, Guilford
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
(GF/D/E/N) savory frosting, candied carrot
More about J Roo's Restaurant - North Haven
J Roo's Restaurant - North Haven
243 State St, North Haven
|***Carrot Cake
|$0.00
More about State Street Cafe - North Haven - 346 State Street
State Street Cafe - North Haven - 346 State Street
346 State Street, North Haven
|NEW- CARROT CAKE PANCAKES TOGO
|$19.99
Fluffy Sweet Potato Pancakes (4) Topped with our Sweet & Creamy Cheese Topping & Garnished with carrots, walnuts and drizzled Vanilla. Served with Our House Bourbon Maple Syrup