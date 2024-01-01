Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clam chowder in
North Haven
/
North Haven
/
Clam Chowder
North Haven restaurants that serve clam chowder
Shoreline Diner
345 Boston post road, Guilford
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder
$0.00
(GF/D)
More about Shoreline Diner
J Roo's Restaurant - North Haven
243 State St, North Haven
No reviews yet
Quart New England Clam Chowder THURSDAY ONLY
$14.50
More about J Roo's Restaurant - North Haven
Browse other tasty dishes in North Haven
Pumpkin Pies
Salmon
Pancakes
Mac And Cheese
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Nachos
Cake
More near North Haven to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Guilford
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Middlefield
No reviews yet
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(322 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1449 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston