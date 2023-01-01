Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in North Haven

North Haven restaurants
North Haven restaurants that serve quesadillas

Shoreline Diner image

 

Shoreline Diner

345 Boston post road, Guilford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Quesadilla$15.75
(D/S) bearnaise-espagnole sauce, cheddar, pico, crispy jalapenos, guac & sour cream
More about Shoreline Diner
Main pic

 

Bistro Latino Wine & Bar

1995 Whitney Avenue, North Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla De Poll$14.00
More about Bistro Latino Wine & Bar

