Sweet potato fries in
North Haven
/
North Haven
/
Sweet Potato Fries
North Haven restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Shoreline Diner
345 Boston post road, Guilford
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
(GF/S)
More about Shoreline Diner
Epicurean Feast Medtronic Factory
60 Middletown Ave, North Haven
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
More about Epicurean Feast Medtronic Factory
