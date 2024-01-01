Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey burgers in
North Haven
/
North Haven
/
Turkey Burgers
North Haven restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Shoreline Diner
345 Boston post road, Guilford
No reviews yet
Turkey Burger
$12.50
(GF/D/E)
More about Shoreline Diner
J Roo's Restaurant - North Haven
243 State St, North Haven
No reviews yet
Classic J Roo's Turkey Burger
$0.00
Lettuce, tomato, topped with American cheese
More about J Roo's Restaurant - North Haven
