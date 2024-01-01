Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in North Haven

North Haven restaurants
North Haven restaurants that serve waffles

Haven Hot Chicken - North Haven

146 Washington Avenue, North Haven

Single Waffle$3.99
Chicken and Waffles Combo$20.49
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of side & a drink
Chicken and Waffles$15.99
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.
State Street Cafe - North Haven - 346 State Street

346 State Street, North Haven

CHICKEN & WAFFLE$21.99
OREO WAFFLE$17.59
