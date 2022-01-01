Go
NHB - Beachwood

Craft Beer + Scratch made North High Brewpub menu. Conveniently located right off Cedar Rd at the Beachwood mall. Thankful to be apart of the great Beachwood community!

26300 Cedar Rd #1103

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Tacos$12.00
grilled chicken / nashville hot seasoning / lettuce /
chopped pickles / cheddar / pickled relish / avocado ranch /
sub hand breaded cauliflower +1
Wings
fresh & crispy fried wings / tossed in your choice of sauce / served with celery & bleu cheese or ranch
Chicken Tacos$11.00
southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico /
black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeno relish
4 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$11.00
four fresh baked bavarian sourdough pretzel sticks / north high beer cheese / house beer mustard
Ohio BBQ Burger$12.00
house burger / cheddar cheese / bacon / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / honey wheat bbq / potato bun
Fried Pickles$9.00
house pickles / hand breaded / fried crispy / avocado ranch
Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
hand breaded chicken tenders / plain or tossed in sauce / house fries
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
hand breaded cauliflower / fried crispy /
north high five garlic drizzle / cilantro / ranch
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.00
wisconsin white cheddar / lightly breaded /
fried crispy / house beer mustard / hot honey
Southwest Quinoa Salad$12.00
spring mesclun mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / cotija cheese / pico / cilantro / avocado / sunflower seeds / herb lemon vinaigrette
Beachwood OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
