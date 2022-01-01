Go
Toast

NHB - Ohio City

Scratch made brewpub menu, located in the heart of historical Ohio City Cleveland. Specializing in craft beer, good eats and great times! Can't wait to see you soon

2814 Detroit Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Southwest Quinoa Salad$12.00
spring mesclun mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / cotija cheese / pico / cilantro / avocado / sunflower seeds / herb lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Tenders$14.00
hand breaded chicken tenders / plain or tossed in sauce / house fries
Fries$5.00
4 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$11.00
four fresh baked bavarian sourdough pretzel sticks / north high beer cheese / house beer mustard
Pepperoni Basil$13.00
san marzano / mozzarella / pepperoni / basil / hot honey drizzle
High N' Hot$14.00
ranch / mozzarella / buffalo grilled chicken / bacon / red onion / celery / high five garlic drizzle
Buffalo Califlower$9.00
hand breaded cauliflower / fried crispy / north high five garlic drizzle / cilantro / ranch
Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds$9.00
wisconsin white cheddar / lightly breaded / fried crispy / house beer mustard / hot honey
See full menu

Location

2814 Detroit Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cleveland Vegan Club - Ohio City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

West Bank Golf Club

No reviews yet

Where the course meets the clubhouse.

The Grocery OHC

No reviews yet

Cafe + Grocery + Ready to Eat Meals
Order online for quick curbside pick up. Weekly Prepared Meal Menu includes fresh pasta, Salmon and more!

Jukebox

No reviews yet

We're back! Patio dining reopens Thursday 4/22. Visit our new carryout store with cold beer, wine, pierogi, and more. Prepared food available as well via online ordering or delivery via UberEats & Grubhub!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston