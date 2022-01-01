Go
NHB - Short North

The building that now houses North High Brewing was originally a Ford dealership in 1917, and the founders set out to restore the building to its original historical glory. Visitors will find numerous salvaged and repurposed architectural elements from throughout Ohio and the nation, including windows and doors from historic OSU buildings, old post offices, and even an 1870’s distillery.

Popular Items

Jar A Pickles$5.00
house brined / white vinegar / beet sugar / peppercorn / mustard seed / crushed red pepper / garlic / fresh dill
Jalalima Six Pack$11.99
Leo "No Dough"$13.00
GF cauliflower crust/san marzano/jackfruit/red onion/cherry pepper/roasted red pepper/tomatoes/black bean & corn salsa/balsamic
North High House$10.00
old souls spring mix / crumbled queso fresco / red onion / cucumber / grape tomato / avocado / pepitas / herbed lemon vinaigrette
The O.G.$11.00
san marzano/pizza cheese/pepperoni
Honey Wheat - 6 Pack$10.99
Honey Wheat is a smooth and easy drinking wheat ale that isn’t too sweet. The honey is added to the kettle boil, so most of that sugar is fermented into alcohol. The honey and wheat malt come from Ohio farms in De Graff and Marysville, respectively
Chips 'n Onion Dip$6.00
Salt & pepper kettle chips / high five french onion dip / scratch made / beer infused
Five - Dry Hopped Pale Ale - 6 Pack$10.99
Five is our most award winning beer. An approachable dry hopped pale ale with aromas of lemongrass and tropical fruit.
Society - Sour Ale - 6 Pack$11.99
El Classico Cheese$10.00
san marzano/pizza cheese/parmesan/herbs
Location

1288 N High St.

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
