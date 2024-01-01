Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North Hills restaurants you'll love

Go
North Hills restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Hills

Must-try North Hills restaurants

Manila Sunset image

 

Manila Sunset Restaurant

9516 Sepulveda Blvd North, North Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bibingka$5.95
Rice cake made from real “galapong”, eggs, milk, topped with white cheese and served grated coconut. *Gluten Free
Lumpia Shanghai$0.00
Mini crisp egg roll with minced pork and vegetables, served with sweet and sour dip.
Putong Puti 6"$8.95
Puto are Filipino steamed rice cakes, traditionally made from slightly fermented rice dough. 6" in diameter.
More about Manila Sunset Restaurant
Main pic

 

BBQ CAB - 15420 Parthenia St.

15420 Parthenia Street, North Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about BBQ CAB - 15420 Parthenia St.
Map

More near North Hills to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1301 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (228 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston