North Hollywood restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen
12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood
|Popular items
|Three Taquitos Combo
|$10.95
Shredded Beef or Chicken w/Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.
|Burrito
|$9.85
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
|Papa Nachos
|$12.95
Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Idle Hour
4824 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Meatloaf Melt
|$15.00
House smoked meatloaf, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, rye bread. W/ fries or tots
|Homeboy Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
Giant fluffy Bavarian pretzel with a butter wash & salt. Served with queso.
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, roasted peppers, goat cheese, rocket, rye bread.
SALADS
BlaqHaus NoHo
11671 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood
|Popular items
|BETTER THAN POPEYEZ CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
|Fried Oreos
|$7.00
|TRIPLE CHEESE MAC DADDY
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • SUBS
Firehouse Subs
5077 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Breast
Smoked turkey breast, served Fully Involved with provolone on a toasted sub roll.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side.
|Cookies
|$1.19
Choose from a variety of freshly baked cookies including chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.
|Italian
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Virginia honey ham, melted provolone, Italian dressing, and seasonings, served Fully Involved.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bangin Buns
12714 Sherman Way, North Hollywood
|Popular items
|#3 Sandwich & Tender with Fries
|$13.19
Nashville-Style Sandwich and Tender served with Slaw, Pickles, White Toast, & Bangin Sauce.
|Hot Honey
|$0.49
(1) Serving of our (house) hot-honey sauce.
|#2 Bangin Plate: 2 Sandwiches with Fries
|$13.69
Nashville-Style Sandwiches served with Slaw, Pickles, & Bangin Sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|Popular items
|#7\tTwo Hard Shell Tacos
|$11.95
Two tacos filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or potato, topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and our mild red salsa. (Chicken tacos come garnished with tomato bits.)
Comes with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
|#35\tSkylab Burrito
|$17.95
A giant sized flour tortilla, filled with your choice of chile con carne (pork or beef) or shredded chicken, and layered with refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, green onion, and topped with our red sauce (beef) or ranchera sauce (pork or chicken), chopped tomato, green onion, and melted cheese. Comes with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
|#9 Two Item Combo
|$16.95
Served with your choice of sides.
Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre
11428 Sherman Way, North Hollywood
|Popular items
|Cold Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, cucumber and onion in our special made cold seafood juice topped with avocado. Can add octopus or mexican scallops.
|Special Mixed Seafood Plate
Mixed Seafood plate ALL LINED UP. Raw shrimp, cooked shrimp, octopus, scallops.
|Aguachile w/ Callo
Shrimp Aguachile with Mexican scallops. Onion, cucumber, chile and lemon topped with avocado.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
5077 Lankershim, North Hollywood
|Popular items
|The Sun ^
|$7.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
|PYO Pizza ^
|$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
|The Herald ^
|$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
THE FAT DOG
11050 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood
|Popular items
|The Burger
|$14.00
Burger is 80/20 ground chuck, 9oz
Brioche bun is grilled with sambal aioli
Arugula, caramelized onions, and manchego cheese (a white Spanish sheep’s milk cheese.)
|Hot Wings
|$12.00
Consists of 3 whole wings
Dry rub seasoned, papirika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, chili powder
Dry roasted then deep fried and tossed with wing sauce.
Served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing
|Alternative Burger
|$14.00
Patty is made with, chickpeas, brown rice, carrots, onion, flour (gluten), peanut butter, soy sauce, tahini paste, sunflower seeds.
Garnished with alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato and avocado
Served with lemon herb aioli(vegan)
Brioche bun grilled with sambal aioli
Bodega Malbec
10151 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake
|Popular items
|Lomo A La Parrilla
|$34.95
8 oz wood fired grilled beef tenderloin I 2 oz. apple-wood bacon.
|Empanadas Criollas
|$9.95
Empanadas with choice of filling
|Salmon Con Salsa Verde
|$26.95
8 oz. Grilled natural salmon, olives, parsley, cilantro & anchovies sauce.
The Comedy Chateau
4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|Popular items
|Shrimp Skewers
|$13.00
|Beet Salad
|$15.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Prime Philly
13135 Saticoy St, North Hollywood
|Popular items
|Wagyu Beef Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.99
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Habanero
11040 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood
|Popular items
|Asada Burrito
|$12.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, Guacamole, House Cheese Blend, Serrano Pesto, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.50
Slow cooked beef chuck roast, Guacamole, Salsa Roja, Cilantro
|Asada Fries
|$9.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, French Fries, Guacamole, Cheese Sauce, Queso Fresco, Serrano Pesto, Pickled Jalapeños, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro.
Prime Burger LA
13135 Saticoy Street, North Hollywood
|Popular items
|Sprite
|$1.99
|Pretzel
|$1.99
|WHITE ROLL
|$1.99
Xecora
5072 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood
|Popular items
|Agua Frescas
choice of pineapple, guava, horchata, cucumber limeade
|Michelada Sparkling Water
|$6.00
Easy Street Burgers
4143 Lankershim Boulevard, Toluca Lake
Bruxie
5230 Lankershim BLVD, North Hollywood
Vic’s Thai Food To Go
12527 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood
City Vibes Coffee
5251 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood
Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO
11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood
REBUILDING The Renegade Noho
11136 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood