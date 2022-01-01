North Hollywood restaurants you'll love

Must-try North Hollywood restaurants

Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen

12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (9566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Three Taquitos Combo$10.95
Shredded Beef or Chicken w/Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.
Burrito$9.85
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
Papa Nachos$12.95
Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.
Idle Hour image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Idle Hour

4824 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meatloaf Melt$15.00
House smoked meatloaf, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, rye bread. W/ fries or tots
Homeboy Soft Pretzel$8.00
Giant fluffy Bavarian pretzel with a butter wash & salt. Served with queso.
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, roasted peppers, goat cheese, rocket, rye bread.
BlaqHaus NoHo image

SALADS

BlaqHaus NoHo

11671 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood

Avg 4.1 (1647 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BETTER THAN POPEYEZ CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Fried Oreos$7.00
TRIPLE CHEESE MAC DADDY$11.00
Firehouse Subs image

SANDWICHES • SUBS

Firehouse Subs

5077 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (2811 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Breast
Smoked turkey breast, served Fully Involved with provolone on a toasted sub roll.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side.
Cookies$1.19
Choose from a variety of freshly baked cookies including chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.
Italian
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Virginia honey ham, melted provolone, Italian dressing, and seasonings, served Fully Involved.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side
Bangin Buns image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bangin Buns

12714 Sherman Way, North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (3149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#3 Sandwich & Tender with Fries$13.19
Nashville-Style Sandwich and Tender served with Slaw, Pickles, White Toast, & Bangin Sauce.
Hot Honey$0.49
(1) Serving of our (house) hot-honey sauce.
#2 Bangin Plate: 2 Sandwiches with Fries$13.69
Nashville-Style Sandwiches served with Slaw, Pickles, & Bangin Sauce.
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Ernie's Mexican Restaurant

4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Avg 4 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#7\tTwo Hard Shell Tacos$11.95
Two tacos filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or potato, topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and our mild red salsa. (Chicken tacos come garnished with tomato bits.)
Comes with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
#35\tSkylab Burrito$17.95
A giant sized flour tortilla, filled with your choice of chile con carne (pork or beef) or shredded chicken, and layered with refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, green onion, and topped with our red sauce (beef) or ranchera sauce (pork or chicken), chopped tomato, green onion, and melted cheese. Comes with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
#9 Two Item Combo$16.95
Served with your choice of sides.
Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre image

 

Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre

11428 Sherman Way, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, cucumber and onion in our special made cold seafood juice topped with avocado. Can add octopus or mexican scallops.
Special Mixed Seafood Plate
Mixed Seafood plate ALL LINED UP. Raw shrimp, cooked shrimp, octopus, scallops.
Aguachile w/ Callo
Shrimp Aguachile with Mexican scallops. Onion, cucumber, chile and lemon topped with avocado.
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

5077 Lankershim, North Hollywood

Avg 4.8 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Sun ^$7.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
The Herald ^$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
THE FAT DOG image

 

THE FAT DOG

11050 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Burger$14.00
Burger is 80/20 ground chuck, 9oz
Brioche bun is grilled with sambal aioli
Arugula, caramelized onions, and manchego cheese (a white Spanish sheep’s milk cheese.)
Hot Wings$12.00
Consists of 3 whole wings
Dry rub seasoned, papirika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, chili powder
Dry roasted then deep fried and tossed with wing sauce.
Served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing
Alternative Burger$14.00
Patty is made with, chickpeas, brown rice, carrots, onion, flour (gluten), peanut butter, soy sauce, tahini paste, sunflower seeds.
Garnished with alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato and avocado
Served with lemon herb aioli(vegan)
Brioche bun grilled with sambal aioli
Bodega Malbec image

 

Bodega Malbec

10151 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lomo A La Parrilla$34.95
8 oz wood fired grilled beef tenderloin I 2 oz. apple-wood bacon.
Empanadas Criollas$9.95
Empanadas with choice of filling
Salmon Con Salsa Verde$26.95
8 oz. Grilled natural salmon, olives, parsley, cilantro & anchovies sauce.
The Comedy Chateau image

 

The Comedy Chateau

4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Skewers$13.00
Beet Salad$15.00
Prime Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Prime Philly

13135 Saticoy St, North Hollywood

Avg 4.7 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wagyu Beef Philly Cheesesteak$14.99
RISKY BUSINESS image

 

RISKY BUSINESS

10437 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pitfire Pizza image

 

Pitfire Pizza

5211 LANKERSHIM BLVD, N. HOLLYWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Forman’s Whiskey Tavern image

 

Forman’s Whiskey Tavern

10149 Riverside Dr., Toluca Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Habanero

11040 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asada Burrito$12.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, Guacamole, House Cheese Blend, Serrano Pesto, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream
Barbacoa Taco$3.50
Slow cooked beef chuck roast, Guacamole, Salsa Roja, Cilantro
Asada Fries$9.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, French Fries, Guacamole, Cheese Sauce, Queso Fresco, Serrano Pesto, Pickled Jalapeños, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro.
Restaurant banner

 

Prime Burger LA

13135 Saticoy Street, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sprite$1.99
Pretzel$1.99
WHITE ROLL$1.99
Restaurant banner

 

Eat NOHO

11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Consumer pic

 

Xecora

5072 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Agua Frescas
choice of pineapple, guava, horchata, cucumber limeade
Michelada Sparkling Water$6.00
Main pic

 

Easy Street Burgers

4143 Lankershim Boulevard, Toluca Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Main pic

 

Bruxie

5230 Lankershim BLVD, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vic’s Thai Food To Go image

 

Vic’s Thai Food To Go

12527 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

City Vibes Coffee

5251 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO

11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

REBUILDING The Renegade Noho

11136 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
