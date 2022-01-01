Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in North Hollywood

North Hollywood restaurants
North Hollywood restaurants that serve burritos

Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen

12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (9566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.25
Refried or boiled beans.
Wet Burrito$10.95
Original Burrito Topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Green or Red Salsa, & Salad
Burrito$9.95
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
More about Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen
Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO

11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
Vegan Burrito Bite$3.50
Bitesized Vegan Bliss: Soyrizo, tofu, housemade guac, pico de gallo, topped with chipotle aioli
Burrito Bite$3.50
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant

4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Avg 4 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
#H Burrito$7.95
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese and refried beans, topped with our red or ranchera sauces, cheese, and bits of tomato and green onion.
#4\tOven Green Burrito$11.95
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or chile verde (pork), cheese and refried beans, topped with bits of tomato, green onion, melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and our mild ranchera sauce. Comes with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.50
A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and melted Monterey Jack cheese, smothered in our red enchilada sauce, and topped with cheese, tomato, and green onion.
More about Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
Verse

4212 Lankershim Blvd, Toluca Lake

No reviews yet
HANGER ANTICUCHO Burrito$14.00
*ALL BURRITOS COME WITH A SIDE OF LIME CRÈME FRAICHE, PICKLED JALAPENO, PICKLED TOKYO TURNIP, LIME WEDGE, BURNT TOMATO SALSA, TOMATILLO SALSA
*ROLLED WITH RICE, ROASTED PEPPERS, OAXCAN CHEESE
SHRIMP Burrito$13.00
*ALL BURRITOS COME WITH A SIDE OF LIME CRÈME FRAICHE, PICKLED JALAPENO, PICKLED TOKYO TURNIP, LIME WEDGE, BURNT TOMATO SALSA, TOMATILLO SALSA
*ROLLED WITH RICE, ROASTED PEPPERS, OAXCAN CHEESE
More about Verse
Xecora

5072 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kesabirria Burrito$8.00
marinated beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro
Asada Burrito$8.00
premium beef, onions, cilantro
Soyrizo Burrito$8.00
soy chorizo, onions and cilantro *vegan
More about Xecora
Hungry Habanero

11040 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asada Burrito$12.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, Guacamole, House Cheese Blend, Serrano Pesto, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream
More about Hungry Habanero

