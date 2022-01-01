Burritos in North Hollywood
North Hollywood restaurants that serve burritos
Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen
12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.25
Refried or boiled beans.
|Wet Burrito
|$10.95
Original Burrito Topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Green or Red Salsa, & Salad
|Burrito
|$9.95
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO
11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
|Vegan Burrito Bite
|$3.50
Bitesized Vegan Bliss: Soyrizo, tofu, housemade guac, pico de gallo, topped with chipotle aioli
|Burrito Bite
|$3.50
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|#H Burrito
|$7.95
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese and refried beans, topped with our red or ranchera sauces, cheese, and bits of tomato and green onion.
|#4\tOven Green Burrito
|$11.95
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or chile verde (pork), cheese and refried beans, topped with bits of tomato, green onion, melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and our mild ranchera sauce. Comes with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.50
A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and melted Monterey Jack cheese, smothered in our red enchilada sauce, and topped with cheese, tomato, and green onion.
Verse
4212 Lankershim Blvd, Toluca Lake
|HANGER ANTICUCHO Burrito
|$14.00
*ALL BURRITOS COME WITH A SIDE OF LIME CRÈME FRAICHE, PICKLED JALAPENO, PICKLED TOKYO TURNIP, LIME WEDGE, BURNT TOMATO SALSA, TOMATILLO SALSA
*ROLLED WITH RICE, ROASTED PEPPERS, OAXCAN CHEESE
|SHRIMP Burrito
|$13.00
*ALL BURRITOS COME WITH A SIDE OF LIME CRÈME FRAICHE, PICKLED JALAPENO, PICKLED TOKYO TURNIP, LIME WEDGE, BURNT TOMATO SALSA, TOMATILLO SALSA
*ROLLED WITH RICE, ROASTED PEPPERS, OAXCAN CHEESE
Xecora
5072 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood
|Kesabirria Burrito
|$8.00
marinated beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro
|Asada Burrito
|$8.00
premium beef, onions, cilantro
|Soyrizo Burrito
|$8.00
soy chorizo, onions and cilantro *vegan