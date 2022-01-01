Ceviche in North Hollywood
Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre (Food Truck)
11428 Sherman Way, North Hollywood
|Ceviche Camarón
Traditional Shrimp Ceviche. Diced shrimp, cucumber, onion in spicy lemon juice.
|Ceviche de Camarón Party Tray
Shrimp Ceviche Party Tray. Half tray feeds about 6-8 people. Large tray feeds about 12-16. Octopus or Callo(scallops) can be added.
|Ceviche de Pescado
Fish Ceviche. Diced fish cured in lemon with cucumber, onion, salt, pepper and chili.