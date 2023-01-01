Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai tea in
North Hollywood
/
North Hollywood
/
Chai Tea
North Hollywood restaurants that serve chai tea
Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
11118 Magnolia blvd, North Hollywood
No reviews yet
Masala Chai Loose Leaf Tea
$4.55
More about Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
Red Maple Cafe
10123 Riverside Drive, North Hollywood
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$0.00
More about Red Maple Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in North Hollywood
Brisket
Cheesecake
Egg Sandwiches
Ceviche
Mac And Cheese
Steak Salad
Spinach Salad
Cappuccino
Neighborhoods within North Hollywood to explore
North Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Toluca Lake
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Valley Glen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near North Hollywood to explore
West Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(53 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.6
(43 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.2
(42 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.3
(39 restaurants)
Encino
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Van Nuys
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Montrose
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(987 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(839 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(206 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(166 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(305 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(423 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston