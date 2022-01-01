Chicken sandwiches in North Hollywood
North Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BlaqHaus NoHo
11671 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood
|BETTER THAN POPEYEZ CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.99
Brioche Bun, Spicy Aioli Spread, Sliced Dill Pickles, Spicy or Non-Spicy Deep-Fried Chicken Breast, and topped with a Fried Over Easy Egg and served with House Fries.
The Swingin Door Texas BBQ - 11018 Vanowen St
11018 Vanowen St, North Hollywood
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.99
French roll, pickles on the side
Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
11118 Magnolia blvd, North Hollywood
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$11.25
THE FAT DOG
11050 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado, hickory smoked bacon, sliced tomato, sambal aioli and wholegrain bread
Placed in Panini press
Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd
11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood
|Rosemary Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Grilled chicken breast, red onions, tomato, mix baby greens with garlic aioli and sun dried tomato pesto on grilled rosemary bread.
|Chicken Chipotle Salad Sandwich
|$15.99
Chicken salad (shredded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cilantro tossed in chipotle aioli) and jack cheese on toasted 9grain bread.