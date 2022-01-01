Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in North Hollywood

North Hollywood restaurants
North Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SALADS

BlaqHaus NoHo

11671 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood

Avg 4.1 (1647 reviews)
Takeout
BETTER THAN POPEYEZ CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.99
Brioche Bun, Spicy Aioli Spread, Sliced Dill Pickles, Spicy or Non-Spicy Deep-Fried Chicken Breast, and topped with a Fried Over Easy Egg and served with House Fries.
The Swingin Door Texas BBQ - 11018 Vanowen St

11018 Vanowen St, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.99
French roll, pickles on the side
Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd

11118 Magnolia blvd, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.25
THE FAT DOG

11050 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado, hickory smoked bacon, sliced tomato, sambal aioli and wholegrain bread
Placed in Panini press
Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd

11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rosemary Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Grilled chicken breast, red onions, tomato, mix baby greens with garlic aioli and sun dried tomato pesto on grilled rosemary bread.
Chicken Chipotle Salad Sandwich$15.99
Chicken salad (shredded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cilantro tossed in chipotle aioli) and jack cheese on toasted 9grain bread.
