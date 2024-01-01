Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in North Hollywood

North Hollywood restaurants
North Hollywood restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Or Wrap image

 

Red Maple

10123 Riverside Drive, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Or Wrap$18.00
Our chipotle chicken sandwich is layered with a grilled seasoned chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, mix greens, red onion, and chipotle aioli. Served on rosemary focaccia or in a flour tortilla with a choice of side.
More about Red Maple
Consumer pic

 

Cara Vana Coffee Shop

5629 Lankershim Bvld, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SANDWICH$15.00
More about Cara Vana Coffee Shop
Item pic

 

Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd

11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chipotle Salad Sandwich$16.99
Chicken salad (shredded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cilantro tossed in chipotle aioli) and jack cheese on toasted country loaf bread.
More about Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd

Map

