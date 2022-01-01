Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in North Hollywood

North Hollywood restaurants
North Hollywood restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO - 11275 Chandler Blvd.

11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO - 11275 Chandler Blvd.
Sweetsalt - 10218 Riverside Drive

10218 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake

TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie w/ walnuts$3.00
Vegan chocolate chips, walnuts; also, can we just appreciate how photogenic this cookie is? She's a star
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Semisweet chocolate chips, sprinkled with Maldon sea salt
More about Sweetsalt - 10218 Riverside Drive

