Chocolate croissants in North Hollywood

North Hollywood restaurants
North Hollywood restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

City Vibes Coffee

5251 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.30
More about City Vibes Coffee
Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO - 11275 Chandler Blvd.

11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO - 11275 Chandler Blvd.

