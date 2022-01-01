Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate croissants in
North Hollywood
/
North Hollywood
/
Chocolate Croissants
North Hollywood restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
City Vibes Coffee
5251 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.30
More about City Vibes Coffee
Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO - 11275 Chandler Blvd.
11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO - 11275 Chandler Blvd.
Browse other tasty dishes in North Hollywood
Cheese Fries
Cake
Hot Chocolate
Muffins
Cookies
Avocado Toast
Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Neighborhoods within North Hollywood to explore
North Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Toluca Lake
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Valley Glen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near North Hollywood to explore
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.2
(36 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Encino
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Van Nuys
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Montrose
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston