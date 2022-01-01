Cookies in North Hollywood
North Hollywood restaurants that serve cookies
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO
Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO
11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood
|Cowboy Cookie
|$4.00
|Vegan Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.75
More about Firehouse Subs
SANDWICHES • SUBS
Firehouse Subs
5077 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood
|Cookies
|$1.19
Choose from a variety of freshly baked cookies including chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.
More about Sweetsalt
Sweetsalt
10218 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie w/ walnuts
|$3.00
Vegan chocolate chips, walnuts; also, can we just appreciate how photogenic this cookie is? She's a star
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.50
Classic peanut butter cookie; gluten free!
|Chocolate Espresso Cookie
|$3.00
Fudgy chocolate cookie with espresso inside- gluten free but decidedly NOT caffeine-free