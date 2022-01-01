Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in North Hollywood

Go
North Hollywood restaurants
Toast

North Hollywood restaurants that serve french fries

Consumer pic

 

The Swingin Door Texas BBQ - 11018 Vanowen St

11018 Vanowen St, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$0.00
Garlic French Fries$5.99
Serves 2 people
More about The Swingin Door Texas BBQ - 11018 Vanowen St
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Ernie's Mexican Restaurant

4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Avg 4 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.75
More about Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
THE FAT DOG image

 

THE FAT DOG

11050 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$6.00
Fried Oreo French Vanilla Sundae$9.00
More about THE FAT DOG
Item pic

 

Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive

10001 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries Basket$6.99
More about Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in North Hollywood

Cake

Cookies

Avocado Toast

Chocolate Croissants

Quinoa Salad

Ceviche

Pies

Spinach Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within North Hollywood to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Toluca Lake

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Valley Glen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near North Hollywood to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (807 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston