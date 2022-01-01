Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in North Hollywood

Go
North Hollywood restaurants
Toast

North Hollywood restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.

12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (9566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$8.25
More about Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
Consumer pic

 

Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd

11118 Magnolia blvd, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$11.25
Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
Chicken BBQ Quesadilla$12.75
More about Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
Item pic

 

Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre (Food Truck)

11428 Sherman Way, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla de Marlin$13.00
Big burrito size flour tortilla, cheese and smoked marlin.
Quesadilla Camaron$12.00
Shrimp Quesadilla. Big burrito size flour tortilla, cheese and garlic shrimp with our house sauce on the side. Octopus can be added
More about Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre (Food Truck)

Browse other tasty dishes in North Hollywood

Cheesecake

Quinoa Salad

Chocolate Croissants

Chai Lattes

Egg Sandwiches

Muffins

Croissants

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within North Hollywood to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Toluca Lake

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Valley Glen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near North Hollywood to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston