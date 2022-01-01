Quesadillas in North Hollywood
North Hollywood restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
FRENCH FRIES
Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.25
More about Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
11118 Magnolia blvd, North Hollywood
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.25
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.50
|Chicken BBQ Quesadilla
|$12.75
More about Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre (Food Truck)
Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre (Food Truck)
11428 Sherman Way, North Hollywood
|Quesadilla de Marlin
|$13.00
Big burrito size flour tortilla, cheese and smoked marlin.
|Quesadilla Camaron
|$12.00
Shrimp Quesadilla. Big burrito size flour tortilla, cheese and garlic shrimp with our house sauce on the side. Octopus can be added