Tacos in North Hollywood

Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen
12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood
|Three Tacos Combo
|$11.50
Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa. Served with Rice & Beans.
|Taco
|$2.51
Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO
11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas
|Vegan Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Breakfast Tacos Made Meatless: Soyrizo, tofu, bell peppers, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, pickled onions, fresh pico de gallo
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|#45\tSoft Tacos
|$19.95
Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, or grilled chicken, wrapped in warm corn tortillas, and topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Comes with a serving of Mexican rice and refried beans.
|#40\tFish Tacos (2)
|$16.95
Deep fried breaded OR grilled fish wrapped in warm corn tortillas, and layered with lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Grilled fish tacos include sautéed chopped green squash and special seasoning. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|#I Soft Taco
|$5.75
Your choice of meat, wrapped in two corn tortillas, and topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and pico de gallo.
Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre (Food Truck)
11428 Sherman Way, North Hollywood
|Taco Dorado de Camarón
|$3.00
Fried shrimp hard taco topped with cabbage, carrot, onion and tomato juice.
|Taco de Pescado
|$4.00
Beer battered fish taco topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and house sauce.
|Taco de Camarón
|$4.00
Shrimp Soft Taco. Small flour tortillas, garlic shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, house sauce, lime
Xecora
5072 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood
|Volcan Taco
|$6.00
charbroiled crispy tortilla with melted cheese, onions, cilantro
|Pastor Taco
|$5.00
marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro
|Asada Taco
|$5.00
premium beef, onions, cilantro
Hungry Habanero
Hungry Habanero
11040 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Spicy Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Cilantro.
|Fried Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Hot Fried Chicken Tenders, Kale Slaw, Pickled Carrots, Spicy Mayo, Cilantro.
|Fish Taco
|$4.25
Pan Seared Red Snapper, Kale Slaw, Pickled Onions, Lime Crema, Cilantro.