Tacos in North Hollywood

North Hollywood restaurants
Toast

North Hollywood restaurants that serve tacos

311f51d9-be51-4c7f-b720-5abecdeb0495 image

FRENCH FRIES

Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen

12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (9566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Three Tacos Combo$11.50
Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa. Served with Rice & Beans.
Taco$2.51
Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
More about Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO

11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas
Vegan Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Breakfast Tacos Made Meatless: Soyrizo, tofu, bell peppers, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, pickled onions, fresh pico de gallo
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Ernie's Mexican Restaurant

4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Avg 4 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
#45\tSoft Tacos$19.95
Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, or grilled chicken, wrapped in warm corn tortillas, and topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Comes with a serving of Mexican rice and refried beans.
#40\tFish Tacos (2)$16.95
Deep fried breaded OR grilled fish wrapped in warm corn tortillas, and layered with lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Grilled fish tacos include sautéed chopped green squash and special seasoning. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
#I Soft Taco$5.75
Your choice of meat, wrapped in two corn tortillas, and topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and pico de gallo.
More about Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre (Food Truck)

11428 Sherman Way, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Dorado de Camarón$3.00
Fried shrimp hard taco topped with cabbage, carrot, onion and tomato juice.
Taco de Pescado$4.00
Beer battered fish taco topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and house sauce.
Taco de Camarón$4.00
Shrimp Soft Taco. Small flour tortillas, garlic shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, house sauce, lime
More about Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre (Food Truck)
Item pic

 

Xecora

5072 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Volcan Taco$6.00
charbroiled crispy tortilla with melted cheese, onions, cilantro
Pastor Taco$5.00
marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro
Asada Taco$5.00
premium beef, onions, cilantro
More about Xecora
Spicy Shrimp Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Habanero

11040 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Taco$4.50
Spicy Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Cilantro.
Fried Chicken Taco$3.50
Hot Fried Chicken Tenders, Kale Slaw, Pickled Carrots, Spicy Mayo, Cilantro.
Fish Taco$4.25
Pan Seared Red Snapper, Kale Slaw, Pickled Onions, Lime Crema, Cilantro.
More about Hungry Habanero

