Tuna sandwiches in North Hollywood

Red Maple Cafe
10123 Riverside Drive, North Hollywood
|Tuna Sandwich
|$13.50
Our tuna sandwich features pole-caught tuna made with green apple, celery, and red onion layered with butter lettuce, tomato, and roasted red peppers. Served on sourdough or multigrain (regular or toasted) with your choice of side.
Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive
10001 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$14.99
White Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.