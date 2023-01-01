Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in North Hollywood

Go
North Hollywood restaurants
Toast

North Hollywood restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

Red Maple Cafe

10123 Riverside Drive, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$13.50
Our tuna sandwich features pole-caught tuna made with green apple, celery, and red onion layered with butter lettuce, tomato, and roasted red peppers. Served on sourdough or multigrain (regular or toasted) with your choice of side.
More about Red Maple Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive

10001 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.99
White Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.
More about Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive
Restaurant banner

 

Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd

11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$15.99
White albacore tuna salad (apples, red onions, celery and mayo), tomato and lettuce on country loaf bread.
More about Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in North Hollywood

Pancakes

Chicken Wraps

Muffins

Pumpkin Pies

Cinnamon Rolls

Cookies

Cheesecake

French Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within North Hollywood to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Toluca Lake

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Valley Glen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near North Hollywood to explore

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (423 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston