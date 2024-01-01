Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in North Hollywood

North Hollywood restaurants
North Hollywood restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Red Maple

10123 Riverside Drive, North Hollywood

Vegan Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Bodega Delights - 5528 satsuma ave #K11

5528 satsuma ave #K11, North Hollywood

Dominican Avocado Sandwich (Vegan)$12.00
Celebrate the rich flavors of the Dominican Republic with our Avocado Sandwich. This sandwich artfully combines creamy avocado slices and sweet, grilled onions with the fresh burst of ripe tomatoes, all seasoned to perfection with a touch of vinegar, salt, and pepper. Each ingredient is carefully layered inside a crusty, yet soft hero roll, creating a delightful contrast of textures and flavors. This nutritious and flavorful sandwich is a tribute to the simplicity and elegance of Dominican cuisine, perfect for anyone seeking a wholesome, delicious meal with a Caribbean twist.
