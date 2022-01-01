Chicken wraps in North Hollywood
More about Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd
Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd
11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood
|Chicken Lava Wrap
|$15.99
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, mushrooms, feta cheese and dijonnaise pressed in a flour tortilla.
|Blackened Chicken Wrap
|$15.99
Blackened grilled chicken breast, red onions, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, chipotle aioli, cheddar and jack cheese. Served with choice of side.