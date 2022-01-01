Toluca Lake restaurants you'll love
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
Popular items
#7 Two Hard Shell Tacos
$11.95
Two tacos filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or potato, topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and our mild red salsa. (Chicken tacos come garnished with tomato bits.)
Comes with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
#35 Skylab Burrito
$17.95
A giant sized flour tortilla, filled with your choice of chile con carne (pork or beef) or shredded chicken, and layered with refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, green onion, and topped with our red sauce (beef) or ranchera sauce (pork or chicken), chopped tomato, green onion, and melted cheese. Comes with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
#9 Two Item Combo
$16.95
Served with your choice of sides.
Bodega Malbec
10151 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake
Popular items
Brussels con Bacon
$8.95
Sautéed Brussels sprouts, apple-wood bacon.
Empanadas Criollas
$9.95
Empanadas with choice of filling
Pollo a Las Hierbas
$23.95
Half flat grilled free range chicken.