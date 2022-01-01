Toluca Lake restaurants you'll love

Toluca Lake restaurants
Toluca Lake's top cuisines

American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
Latin American
Must-try Toluca Lake restaurants

Ernie's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Ernie's Mexican Restaurant

4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Avg 4 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#7\tTwo Hard Shell Tacos$11.95
Two tacos filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or potato, topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and our mild red salsa. (Chicken tacos come garnished with tomato bits.)
Comes with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
#35\tSkylab Burrito$17.95
A giant sized flour tortilla, filled with your choice of chile con carne (pork or beef) or shredded chicken, and layered with refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, green onion, and topped with our red sauce (beef) or ranchera sauce (pork or chicken), chopped tomato, green onion, and melted cheese. Comes with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
#9 Two Item Combo$16.95
Served with your choice of sides.
More about Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
Bodega Malbec image

 

Bodega Malbec

10151 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels con Bacon$8.95
Sautéed Brussels sprouts, apple-wood bacon.
Empanadas Criollas$9.95
Empanadas with choice of filling
Pollo a Las Hierbas$23.95
Half flat grilled free range chicken.
More about Bodega Malbec
Forman’s Whiskey Tavern image

 

Forman’s Whiskey Tavern

10149 Riverside Dr., Toluca Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Forman’s Whiskey Tavern
