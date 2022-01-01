Burritos in Toluca Lake
Toluca Lake restaurants that serve burritos
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|#H Burrito
|$7.95
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese and refried beans, topped with our red or ranchera sauces, cheese, and bits of tomato and green onion.
|#4\tOven Green Burrito
|$11.95
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or chile verde (pork), cheese and refried beans, topped with bits of tomato, green onion, melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and our mild ranchera sauce. Comes with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.50
A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and melted Monterey Jack cheese, smothered in our red enchilada sauce, and topped with cheese, tomato, and green onion.
Verse
4212 Lankershim Blvd, Toluca Lake
|HANGER ANTICUCHO Burrito
|$14.00
*ALL BURRITOS COME WITH A SIDE OF LIME CRÈME FRAICHE, PICKLED JALAPENO, PICKLED TOKYO TURNIP, LIME WEDGE, BURNT TOMATO SALSA, TOMATILLO SALSA
*ROLLED WITH RICE, ROASTED PEPPERS, OAXCAN CHEESE
|SHRIMP Burrito
|$13.00
