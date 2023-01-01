Burritos in Valley Glen
Valley Glen restaurants that serve burritos
FRENCH FRIES
Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa, lettuce, tomatoes.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.25
Refried or boiled beans.
|Wet Burrito
|$12.99
Original Burrito Topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Green or Red Salsa, & Salad
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bangin Buns - North Hollywood
12714 Sherman Way, North Hollywood
|Hot Chicken Burrito
|$11.99
jumbo tenders, slaw, bangin sauce, pickles, tortilla
|Hot Chicken BREAKFAST Burrito
|$11.99
jumbo tenders, eggs, cheese, fries, bangin sauce