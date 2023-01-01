Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Valley Glen

Valley Glen restaurants
Valley Glen restaurants that serve burritos

FRENCH FRIES

Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.

12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (9566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bowl$10.99
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa, lettuce, tomatoes.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.25
Refried or boiled beans.
Wet Burrito$12.99
Original Burrito Topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Green or Red Salsa, & Salad
More about Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bangin Buns - North Hollywood

12714 Sherman Way, North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (3149 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Burrito$11.99
jumbo tenders, slaw, bangin sauce, pickles, tortilla
Hot Chicken BREAKFAST Burrito$11.99
jumbo tenders, eggs, cheese, fries, bangin sauce
More about Bangin Buns - North Hollywood
