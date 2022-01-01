North Kingstown restaurants you'll love

North Kingstown restaurants
Toast
  /
  • North Kingstown

North Kingstown's top cuisines

American
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try North Kingstown restaurants

D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

6857 Post Rd. Rt. 1, N. Kingstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
Root Beer
More about D'Angelo
Pizza Envy image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Envy

640 Boston Neck Rd, North Kingstown

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CURLEE FRIES$4.99
cripsy seasoned spiral fries / staff favorite! / add a side of queso ($1.50)
RONNIE$9.99
signature hot n' crispy chicken / fresno chiles / spicy pickles / coleslaw / buttermilk ranch / choice of house-made biscuit or martin's potato roll
TILLY'S PHILLY 2.0$14.99
angus shaved steak / signature cabot cheddar "queso" / caramelized onions / american cheese / locally baked hoagie roll
More about Pizza Envy
West Passage Brewing Company image

 

West Passage Brewing Company

7835 Post Rd, North Kingstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about West Passage Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Tavern By the Sea

16 W Main St,, North Kingstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tavern By the Sea
