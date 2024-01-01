Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caesar salad in
North Kingstown
/
North Kingstown
/
Caesar Salad
North Kingstown restaurants that serve caesar salad
Back 40
20 S County Trl, North Kingstown
No reviews yet
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
$5.00
More about Back 40
Rhody Slice
7415 Post Road, North Kingstown
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$9.00
Romaine hearts, house roasted chickpeas, garlic herb croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Rhody Slice
