Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in North Kingstown

Go
North Kingstown restaurants
Toast

North Kingstown restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Consumer pic

 

Wickford on the Water

85 Brown St, North Kingstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Wickford on the Water
Item pic

 

Rhody Slice

7415 Post Road, North Kingstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.50
More about Rhody Slice

Browse other tasty dishes in North Kingstown

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Tacos

Clam Chowder

French Toast

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Map

More near North Kingstown to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (27 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston