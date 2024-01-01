Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in North Kingstown

North Kingstown restaurants
North Kingstown restaurants that serve clams

Wickford on the Water

85 Brown St, North Kingstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dozen Clam Cakes$15.00
House made dough with fresh clams and seasoning fried to golden brown.
More about Wickford on the Water
Tavern by the Sea

16 West Main Street, North Kingstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$0.00
Local recipe yields a rich flavor from fresh clams, onions, potatoes
and butter, finished with light cream from New England dairies
Clam Cakes$0.00
Local recipe yields a rich flavor from fresh clams, onions, potatoes and butter, finished with light cream from New England dairies.
More about Tavern by the Sea
Back 40

20 S County Trl, North Kingstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLAM CHOWDER$0.00
potato, cream, bacon, scallion
More about Back 40

