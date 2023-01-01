Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in North Kingstown

North Kingstown restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Tavern by the Sea

16 West Main Street, North Kingstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$17.00
Crispy fried cod on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw with a side of tartar
More about Tavern by the Sea
Restaurant banner

 

Jiggers South -

640 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$15.99
More about Jiggers South -

