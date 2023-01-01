Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
North Kingstown
/
North Kingstown
/
Fish Sandwiches
North Kingstown restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Tavern by the Sea
16 West Main Street, North Kingstown
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$17.00
Crispy fried cod on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw with a side of tartar
More about Tavern by the Sea
Jiggers South -
640 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$15.99
More about Jiggers South -
