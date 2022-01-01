Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in North Kingstown

Go
North Kingstown restaurants
Toast

North Kingstown restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Tavern by the Sea

16 West Main Street, North Kingstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Served with a lemon dill hollandaise sauce
More about Tavern by the Sea
Restaurant banner

 

Jiggers South

640 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Salmon (sauteed) & 2 Eggs$15.99
More about Jiggers South

Browse other tasty dishes in North Kingstown

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near North Kingstown to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston