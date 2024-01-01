Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey clubs in
North Kingstown
/
North Kingstown
/
Turkey Clubs
North Kingstown restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Tavern by the Sea
16 West Main Street, North Kingstown
No reviews yet
Turkey Club Wrap
$16.00
Sliced turkey breast with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
More about Tavern by the Sea
Jiggers South -
640 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown
No reviews yet
Turkey Sandwich
$13.99
More about Jiggers South -
Browse other tasty dishes in North Kingstown
Tacos
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Lobster Rolls
French Toast
Pies
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
More near North Kingstown to explore
Newport
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Warwick
Avg 3.4
(27 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(526 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston