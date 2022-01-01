North Las Vegas restaurants you'll love
North Las Vegas's top cuisines
Must-try North Las Vegas restaurants
More about Northstar Bar & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Northstar Bar & Grill
5150 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger
|$10.25
Mac and cheese bacon and 2 onion rings smashed on top
Of 1/2 lb steer burger
|All American
|$8.25
All beef patty, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce,
tomato.
|Mozzarella Sticks (5)
|$7.24
Served with marinara sauce.
More about Surf City Bar & Grill
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Surf City Bar & Grill
1435 W Craig Rd Suite D, North Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Albondigas
|$5.99
Meatball soup served with red onions, cilantro, Serrano chilies and avocado slices.
|Chile Verde
|$15.99
Tender pork slowly simmered in a spicy tomatillo-cilantro sauce served with Spanish rice, refried beans and a garnish of red onions and cilantro.
|Chile Rellano
|$5.99
More about Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas
4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117, North Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken
|$12.95
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
|Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp
|$26.15
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
|BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken
|$15.65
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
More about Old School Pizzeria
Old School Pizzeria
2040 E Craig Rd Suite 101, North Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Monster Slice
|$8.49
A slice & a side
|Antipasto
Romaine, tomato, onion, ham, salame, mozzarella, peppers, olives, chickpeas, house vinaigrette
|Garden
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella, garlic mascarpone dressing
More about Westside Bistro
Westside Bistro
710 W Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins, Served with Choice of Franks Red Hot Sauce, BBQ or Honey Mustard
|Turkey Melt
|$6.00
Sourdough, Tomato, Swiss Cheese
|Hot Chicken Sliders
|$7.50
Pickle brined and braised chicken which is pulled and then tossed in crystals hot sauce . Served on brioche slider buns a pickle aioli and house made pickles
More about Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS
Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
5585 SIMMONS ST, NORTH LAS VEGAS
|Popular items
|10pc Chicken Wings
|$9.95
Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, Honey Bourbon, or plain
|Small Cheese
|$12.45
New York style pizza
|Ice Cream Pint
|$5.95
Chocolate Shoppe's award-winning ice cream. Found exclusively in NV at Two Brothers.
More about Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli
Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli
1370 W. Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Pork Belly Reuben (Best Seller)
|$17.99
W/Housemade Pork Belly, Pickle Kraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss & Muenster Cheese on Rye Bread or Sourdough.
More about Brothers Pizza
Brothers Pizza
2992 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|3. Any Hot or Cold Sub w/Fries and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
|5. (2) 16" Pizzas 2-Topping, 25 Wings, (2) 2 Liter
|$51.99
|Antipasto Salad
|$11.99
More about Teriyaki Boy - E. Cheyenne
Teriyaki Boy - E. Cheyenne
2315 E Cheyenne Ave #120, North Las Vegas