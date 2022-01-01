North Las Vegas restaurants you'll love

Go
North Las Vegas restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try North Las Vegas restaurants

Northstar Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Northstar Bar & Grill

5150 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger$10.25
Mac and cheese bacon and 2 onion rings smashed on top
Of 1/2 lb steer burger
All American$8.25
All beef patty, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce,
tomato.
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$7.24
Served with marinara sauce.
More about Northstar Bar & Grill
Surf City Bar & Grill image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Surf City Bar & Grill

1435 W Craig Rd Suite D, North Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Albondigas$5.99
Meatball soup served with red onions, cilantro, Serrano chilies and avocado slices.
Chile Verde$15.99
Tender pork slowly simmered in a spicy tomatillo-cilantro sauce served with Spanish rice, refried beans and a garnish of red onions and cilantro.
Chile Rellano$5.99
More about Surf City Bar & Grill
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas image

 

Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas

4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Ranch Chicken$12.95
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp$26.15
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken$15.65
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
More about Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas
Old School Pizzeria - Craig image

 

Old School Pizzeria

2040 E Craig Rd Suite 101, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Monster Slice$8.49
A slice & a side
Antipasto
Romaine, tomato, onion, ham, salame, mozzarella, peppers, olives, chickpeas, house vinaigrette
Garden
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella, garlic mascarpone dressing
More about Old School Pizzeria
Westside Bistro image

 

Westside Bistro

710 W Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$6.50
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins, Served with Choice of Franks Red Hot Sauce, BBQ or Honey Mustard
Turkey Melt$6.00
Sourdough, Tomato, Swiss Cheese
Hot Chicken Sliders$7.50
Pickle brined and braised chicken which is pulled and then tossed in crystals hot sauce . Served on brioche slider buns a pickle aioli and house made pickles
More about Westside Bistro
Banner pic

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS

Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream

5585 SIMMONS ST, NORTH LAS VEGAS

Avg 4.3 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10pc Chicken Wings$9.95
Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, Honey Bourbon, or plain
Small Cheese$12.45
New York style pizza
Ice Cream Pint$5.95
Chocolate Shoppe's award-winning ice cream. Found exclusively in NV at Two Brothers.
More about Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli image

 

Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli

1370 W. Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Belly Reuben (Best Seller)$17.99
W/Housemade Pork Belly, Pickle Kraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss & Muenster Cheese on Rye Bread or Sourdough.
More about Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli
AntidoteLV image

 

AntidoteLV

6322 STANDING ELM ST., NORTH LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about AntidoteLV
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza

2992 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3. Any Hot or Cold Sub w/Fries and 20oz Soda$8.99
5. (2) 16" Pizzas 2-Topping, 25 Wings, (2) 2 Liter$51.99
Antipasto Salad$11.99
More about Brothers Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Teriyaki Boy - E. Cheyenne

2315 E Cheyenne Ave #120, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Teriyaki Boy - E. Cheyenne

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Las Vegas

Cannolis

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near North Las Vegas to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston