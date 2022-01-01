North Las Vegas American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in North Las Vegas
More about Northstar Bar & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Northstar Bar & Grill
5150 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Pork Taco
|$7.25
Marinated pork, in red chili adobo, cilantro, and onion.
|Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger
|$10.25
Mac and cheese bacon and 2 onion rings smashed on top
Of 1/2 lb steer burger
|Patty Melt Burger
|$10.25
Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and
Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.
More about Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas
4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117, North Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken
|$12.95
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
|Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp
|$26.15
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
|BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken
|$15.65
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
More about Westside Bistro
Westside Bistro
710 W Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Turkey Melt
|$6.00
Sourdough, Tomato, Swiss Cheese
|Beurre Steak Burger
|$8.00
Butter Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, House Sauce, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Potato Bun
|Patty Melt
|$8.00
3rd lb Steak Burger Seasoned in our house seasoning blend, Seared on the flat top and cooked in whole butter, served on grilled rye bread that’s been topped with melted Swiss cheese caramelized onions and 100 island dressing