North Las Vegas American restaurants you'll love

Northstar Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Northstar Bar & Grill

5150 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Taco$7.25
Marinated pork, in red chili adobo, cilantro, and onion.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger$10.25
Mac and cheese bacon and 2 onion rings smashed on top
Of 1/2 lb steer burger
Patty Melt Burger$10.25
Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and
Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.
More about Northstar Bar & Grill
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas image

 

Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas

4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Ranch Chicken$12.95
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp$26.15
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken$15.65
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
More about Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas
Westside Bistro image

 

Westside Bistro

710 W Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Melt$6.00
Sourdough, Tomato, Swiss Cheese
Beurre Steak Burger$8.00
Butter Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, House Sauce, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Potato Bun
Patty Melt$8.00
3rd lb Steak Burger Seasoned in our house seasoning blend, Seared on the flat top and cooked in whole butter, served on grilled rye bread that’s been topped with melted Swiss cheese caramelized onions and 100 island dressing
More about Westside Bistro

