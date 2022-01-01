Chicken tenders in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Northstar Bar & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Northstar Bar & Grill
5150 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas
|Chicken Tenders (4 Piece)
|$8.99
Made from all-white chicken, lightly breaded,
and perfectly cooked to a golden crisp.
Served with fresh ranch
More about Westside Bistro
Westside Bistro
710 W Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins, Served with Choice of Franks Red Hot Sauce, BBQ or Honey Mustard
More about Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS
Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
5585 SIMMONS ST, NORTH LAS VEGAS
|18pc Chicken Fingers
|$21.95
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, or Honey Bourbon
|24pc Chicken Fingers
|$28.95
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, or Honey Bourbon
|12pc Chicken Fingers
|$15.95
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, or Honey Bourbon