Chicken tenders in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas restaurants
North Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders (4 Piece) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Northstar Bar & Grill

5150 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders (4 Piece)$8.99
Made from all-white chicken, lightly breaded,
and perfectly cooked to a golden crisp.
Served with fresh ranch
More about Northstar Bar & Grill
Chicken Tenders image

 

Westside Bistro

710 W Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$6.50
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins, Served with Choice of Franks Red Hot Sauce, BBQ or Honey Mustard
More about Westside Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS

Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream

5585 SIMMONS ST, NORTH LAS VEGAS

Avg 4.3 (213 reviews)
Takeout
18pc Chicken Fingers$21.95
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, or Honey Bourbon
24pc Chicken Fingers$28.95
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, or Honey Bourbon
12pc Chicken Fingers$15.95
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, or Honey Bourbon
More about Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream

