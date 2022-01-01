Garlic knots in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Old School Pizzeria
Old School Pizzeria
2040 E Craig Rd Suite 101, North Las Vegas
|Garlic Rosemary Bread Knots
w/mascarpone
More about Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS
Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
5585 SIMMONS ST, NORTH LAS VEGAS
|Garlic Knots
|$7.95
Fresh baked dough covered with garlic and parsley
|Cheesy Garlic Knots
|$10.75
Delicious garlic knots smothered in marinara and mozzarella
|Small Cheesy Garlic Knots
|$6.95
Delicious garlic knots smothered in marinara and mozzarella