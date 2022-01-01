Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas restaurants
North Las Vegas restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Old School Pizzeria

2040 E Craig Rd Suite 101, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Garlic Rosemary Bread Knots
w/mascarpone
Item pic

Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream

5585 SIMMONS ST, NORTH LAS VEGAS

Avg 4.3 (213 reviews)
Garlic Knots$7.95
Fresh baked dough covered with garlic and parsley
Cheesy Garlic Knots$10.75
Delicious garlic knots smothered in marinara and mozzarella
Small Cheesy Garlic Knots$6.95
Delicious garlic knots smothered in marinara and mozzarella
