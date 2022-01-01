Patty melts in North Las Vegas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty Melt Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Northstar Bar & Grill

5150 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt Burger$10.25
Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and
Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.
More about Northstar Bar & Grill
Patty Melt image

 

Westside Bistro

710 W Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$8.00
1/3 lb Steak Burger Seasoned in our house seasoning blend, Seared on the flat top and cooked in whole butter, served on grilled rye bread that’s been topped with melted Swiss cheese caramelized onions and 1000 island dressing
More about Westside Bistro

