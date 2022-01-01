Patty melts in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Northstar Bar & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Northstar Bar & Grill
5150 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas
|Patty Melt Burger
|$10.25
Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and
Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.
More about Westside Bistro
Westside Bistro
710 W Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas
|Patty Melt
|$8.00
1/3 lb Steak Burger Seasoned in our house seasoning blend, Seared on the flat top and cooked in whole butter, served on grilled rye bread that’s been topped with melted Swiss cheese caramelized onions and 1000 island dressing