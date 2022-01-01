Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in North Las Vegas

Go
North Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

North Las Vegas restaurants that serve spinach salad

d8cc8e0b-ad54-48f8-b210-8894dc33e184 image

 

Westside Bistro

710 W Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Spinach Salad$6.50
Broccoli, Cauliflower, Red Onion, Carrots, Hearts of Palm, Toasted Pistachios, Mango, Citrus Chile Vinaigrette
More about Westside Bistro
Consumer pic

 

THE SANDWICH KINGS LV, LLC

2987 Las Vegas Boulevard North, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry & Spinach Salad$0.00
Tender Spinach Greens and Romaine Lettuce, Crisp Apple, Fresh Strawberries, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Candied Walnuts with a White Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about THE SANDWICH KINGS LV, LLC

Browse other tasty dishes in North Las Vegas

Mac And Cheese

Patty Melts

Cheesecake

Pies

Waffles

Meatball Subs

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Map

More near North Las Vegas to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (956 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston