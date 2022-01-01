North Liberty restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Sushiya
745 Community Dr Ste A, North Liberty
|Popular items
|R6.Crunch Roll
|$5.50
Cream cheese, tempura flakes, scallions, imitation crabmeat, and mayo with smelt fish roe and sesame seeds outside 酥脆寿司卷
|R15.Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.95
tempura shrimp with eel sauce and sesame seeds outside 虾天妇罗寿司卷
|R36.Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll (raw)
|$6.50
Tuna, smelt fish roe, and green onions mixed with spicy mayo, then wrapped in with cucumber and tempura flakes. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside 辣味金枪鱼酥脆寿司卷
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tin Roost
840 West Penn Street, North Liberty
|Popular items
|Double Smash Burger
|$13.50
Double 4 Ounce Beef Patty, American Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Pickle, Brioche Bun
|Chicken Tortilla Salad
|$16.75
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Oversized Tortilla Shell, Salsa, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
|Breaded Pork Tenderloin
|$14.00
Voted best in Johnson County! Breaded or Grilled Local Iowa Pork, Onion, Pickle
Reds Alehouse - North Liberty
405 N Dubuque St, North Liberty
|Popular items
|Pork Tenderloin
|$11.95
house breaded locally sourced pork tenderloin, aioli, house pickles, brioche bun
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.95
choice of fries, Reds slaw, cottage cheese or roasted veggies
|Wings
|$15.95
buffalo, Ellen's revenge, smokehouse BBQ, Srirarcha maple
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty
125 E. Zeller St. Stes. B&C, North Liberty
|Popular items
|Mosley BBQ Sandwich
|$10.00
Pulled pork, seasoned vinegar, gold standard sauce, coleslaw
|Meat & 3
|$24.00
1# Pork or chicken, choose 3 sides
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.00
Brisket, hot red rib sauce