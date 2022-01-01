North Liberty restaurants you'll love

North Liberty restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Liberty

North Liberty's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try North Liberty restaurants

Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushiya

745 Community Dr Ste A, North Liberty

Avg 4.6 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
R6.Crunch Roll$5.50
Cream cheese, tempura flakes, scallions, imitation crabmeat, and mayo with smelt fish roe and sesame seeds outside 酥脆寿司卷
R15.Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.95
tempura shrimp with eel sauce and sesame seeds outside 虾天妇罗寿司卷
R36.Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll (raw)$6.50
Tuna, smelt fish roe, and green onions mixed with spicy mayo, then wrapped in with cucumber and tempura flakes. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside 辣味金枪鱼酥脆寿司卷
More about Sushiya
Tin Roost image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tin Roost

840 West Penn Street, North Liberty

Avg 4.1 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Double Smash Burger$13.50
Double 4 Ounce Beef Patty, American Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Pickle, Brioche Bun
Chicken Tortilla Salad$16.75
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Oversized Tortilla Shell, Salsa, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$14.00
Voted best in Johnson County! Breaded or Grilled Local Iowa Pork, Onion, Pickle
More about Tin Roost
Reds Alehouse - North Liberty image

 

Reds Alehouse - North Liberty

405 N Dubuque St, North Liberty

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Tenderloin$11.95
house breaded locally sourced pork tenderloin, aioli, house pickles, brioche bun
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.95
choice of fries, Reds slaw, cottage cheese or roasted veggies
Wings$15.95
buffalo, Ellen's revenge, smokehouse BBQ, Srirarcha maple
More about Reds Alehouse - North Liberty
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty image

 

Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty

125 E. Zeller St. Stes. B&C, North Liberty

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mosley BBQ Sandwich$10.00
Pulled pork, seasoned vinegar, gold standard sauce, coleslaw
Meat & 3$24.00
1# Pork or chicken, choose 3 sides
Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Brisket, hot red rib sauce
More about Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty

More near North Liberty to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
