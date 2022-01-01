Cheeseburgers in North Liberty
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tin Roost
840 West Penn Street, North Liberty
|Double Smash Burger
|$13.50
Double 4 Ounce Beef Patty, American Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Pickle, Brioche Bun
|Chicken Tortilla Salad
|$16.75
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Oversized Tortilla Shell, Salsa, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
|Breaded Pork Tenderloin
|$14.00
Voted best in Johnson County! Breaded or Grilled Local Iowa Pork, Onion, Pickle
Reds Alehouse - North Liberty
405 N Dubuque St, North Liberty
|Pork Tenderloin
|$11.95
house breaded locally sourced pork tenderloin, aioli, house pickles, brioche bun
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.95
choice of fries, Reds slaw, cottage cheese or roasted veggies
|Wings
|$15.95
buffalo, Ellen's revenge, smokehouse BBQ, Srirarcha maple