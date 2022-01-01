Chicken sandwiches in North Liberty
North Liberty restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tin Roost
840 West Penn Street, North Liberty
|Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
|The Standard Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle.
Add Egg, Onion Strings, Bacon, or Avocado.
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty
125 E. Zeller St. Stes. B&C, North Liberty
|Mini Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
|Pulled Chicken BBQ Sandwich
|$10.00
Pulled chicken, seasoned vinegar, gold standard sauce, coleslaw
Reds Alehouse - North Liberty
405 N Dubuque St, North Liberty
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
buttermilk fried chicken, tossed in buffalo, brioche bun, side of ranch
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
grilled chicken breast, tossed in buffalo, brioche bun, side of ranch