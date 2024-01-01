Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in North Liberty

North Liberty restaurants
North Liberty restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Field Day Brewing Co

925 Liberty Way, North Liberty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$4.00
House fried corn tortilla chips paired with a rotating salsa
More about Field Day Brewing Co
Reds Alehouse - North Liberty image

 

Reds Alehouse - North Liberty

405 N Dubuque St, North Liberty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salsa & Chips$7.95
More about Reds Alehouse - North Liberty

