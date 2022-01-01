Mac and cheese in North Liberty
North Liberty restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tin Roost
840 West Penn Street, North Liberty
|Original Mac & Cheese
|$11.75
Spirals, House-Made Cheese Sauce, Bread Crumbs, Chives.
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
|Smokestack Mac & Cheese
|$15.75
Spirals, House-Made Cheese Sauce, Herbed Breadcrumbs, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Onion Strings, Chives
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty
125 E. Zeller St. Stes. B&C, North Liberty
|Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
House mac & cheese, bacon, parmesan
|Mac & Cheese, PT
|$7.00
|Mac & Cheese, QT
|$13.00