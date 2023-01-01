Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in North Little Rock

North Little Rock restaurants
Toast

North Little Rock restaurants that serve avocado toast

Consumer pic

 

Mugs Cafe I Argenta

515 Main St, North Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$6.25
Toasted Wheatberry Bread with Olive Oil/Sea Salt Greens, Fresh Avocado, Red Onions, and Roasted Tomatoes Add 2 Eggs 2.25
More about Mugs Cafe I Argenta
Item pic

 

Blackberry Market

315A Main Street, North Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast (V+, NF)$9.50
Two slices of toast with smashed avocado and fresh arugula. Topped with shaved veggies. Add two fried eggs for $1.50. (Breakfast Potatoes not included on this dish.)
Half Avocado Toast (V+, NF)$7.00
A single thick slice of ciabatta toast with smashed avocado and fresh arugula. Topped with shaved veggies. Add two fried eggs for $1.00 (Eggs only available during breakfast hours.)
More about Blackberry Market

