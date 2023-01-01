Avocado toast in North Little Rock
North Little Rock restaurants that serve avocado toast
Mugs Cafe I Argenta
515 Main St, North Little Rock
|Avocado Toast
|$6.25
Toasted Wheatberry Bread with Olive Oil/Sea Salt Greens, Fresh Avocado, Red Onions, and Roasted Tomatoes Add 2 Eggs 2.25
Blackberry Market
315A Main Street, North Little Rock
|Avocado Toast (V+, NF)
|$9.50
Two slices of toast with smashed avocado and fresh arugula. Topped with shaved veggies. Add two fried eggs for $1.50. (Breakfast Potatoes not included on this dish.)
|Half Avocado Toast (V+, NF)
|$7.00
A single thick slice of ciabatta toast with smashed avocado and fresh arugula. Topped with shaved veggies. Add two fried eggs for $1.00 (Eggs only available during breakfast hours.)