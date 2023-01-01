French toast in North Little Rock
North Little Rock restaurants that serve french toast
Mugs Cafe I Argenta
515 Main St, North Little Rock
|French Toast
|$8.25
Creme Brule-Soaked Toast- Warm Maple Syrup, Salt/Sweet Whipped Butter, and Confections’ Sugar Dusting – Side of Warm Strawberry Compote
Southern Heaux - The Lot
601 West 4th Street, North Little Rock
|Brioche French Toast
|$8.99
|Pound Cake French Toast
|$14.99
French Toast Style Pound Cake topped with Fancy Heaux of your choice and served with eggs and meat of your choice.
|Brioche French Toast
|$12.99
Brioche French Toast served with eggs and meat of your choice.
(Optional: Make it a Fancy Heaux! By adding Peach Cobbler, Strawberry, White Chocolate Raspberry, Banana Foster, or Nutella Topping)