North Main Cafe
Open today 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
108 North Main Street
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Location
108 North Main Street, Mount Vernon OH 43050
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Fiesta Mexicana
Come in and enjoy!
Satiated ltd
Come in and enjoy!
Stein Brewing Company
Welcome to Stein Brewing Company's Mount Vernon location. We're passionate about bringing a Big City experience to our Mount Vernon community through genuine hospitality, great food and great beer.
Round Hill Dairy
"There is a difference in Ice Cream"