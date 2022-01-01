Go
North Main Cafe

Open today 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM

No reviews yet

108 North Main Street

Mount Vernon, OH 43050

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato$4.00
Main Street Mocha$4.00
Full BBQ Chicken Salad$10.00
lettuce, cheese, grilled bbq chicken, tomatoes, corn, black beans, scallions, tortilla strips, homemade southwest dressing
Baked Oatmeal$6.75
homemade baked oatmeal, topped with fresh fruit and served with mik
Bubble Tea$4.50
Latte$4.00
Caramel Cheesecake Mocha
Half Gold Rush Bowl$7.25
Layers of hashbrowns, Scrambled eggs, crumbled sausage, shredded cheese, smothered in a homemade cream sauce, served with toast
CBR Wrap$9.00
Grilled Chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce, cheddar cheese, white or tomato wrap
Half BBQ Chicken Salad$8.50
lettuce, cheese, grilled bbq chicken, tomatoes, corn, black beans, scallions, tortilla strips, homemade southwest dressing
All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:00 pm

Location

108 North Main Street, Mount Vernon OH 43050

